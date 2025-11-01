Possible Intoxicated Driver Arrested After Fleeing The Police

By Kayla Williams / News Reporter

WAITE PARK, Minn— The Waite Park Police Department is currently investigating a vehicle pursuit with the possibility of an intoxicated driver.

Around 9:30p.m on Wednesday, Oct. 29, The Waite Park police were notified to a female in McDonald’s acting disorderly and harassing the employees. Witnesses reported seeing the female get into her vehicle, preparing to depart.

An officer located the vehicle, attempting to stop the driver, 39-year-old Tasha Larson. Larson sped up in an attempt to flee the officer, and the officer followed in a pursuit.

Larson eventually pulled into the Crossroads Mall, stopping on the southeast side. Where the officers came in contact with Larson..

Larson was assessed by the Mayo Ambulance, where she was later sent to the St. Cloud Hospital for additional processing.

Larson was then brought to the Stearns County Jail on a felony charge of fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

The case is currently under investigation.