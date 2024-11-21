Post Election Review of voting results is complete

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

SHERBURNE CTY., Minn.– Sherburne County election officials completed the Post-Election Review of results in precincts in Clear Lake, Big Lake, and Elk River townships.

This review is separate from the hand recounts that will be done in the three close races — Baldwin City Council, House 14B, and ISD 728.

Results of the Post-Election Review showed that voting totals were only changed by three votes out of the 5,552 ballots received.

The three votes were write-in votes, in which the voter wrote in who they were voting for, but didn’t fill in the circle that would tell the machine it was a write-in vote.

All other vote totals from the hand count matched the tabulation counts shown on election night.

Recounts for Baldwin City Council, House 14B, and ISD 728 are scheduled for the following: