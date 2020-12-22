Potential Winter Storm for Holiday Drivers Wednesday

If you’re planning to drive to a holiday destination, be aware a storm system is moving across Minnesota on Wednesday.

St. Cloud State meteorology professor Bob Weisman says we can expect a combination of falling temperatures and strong winds of 20-35 MPH with gusts of 45-55 MPH, which will produce wind chills by Wednesday evening.

If there is any snowfall, there is the potential of near zero visibility in falling and blowing snow.

The National Weather Service has covered most of central Minnesota and western in a winter storm watch for tomorrow into tomorrow evening.

