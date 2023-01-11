Poultry Barn Considered “Total Loss” After Fire

By Alexander Fern / News Director

A poultry barn burned down near Rice on Tuesday afternoon and is considered a total loss.

The owner of the barn is identified as 62-year-old Deborah Funk of Rice. She said saw smoke coming from one of the doors on the west end of the building and called 911.

The barn became fully enveloped in flames as fire units arrived. After three hours of containing the fire and tearing portions of the barn away, fire crews allowed it to burn out.

The barn had been vacant for about five years.