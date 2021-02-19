Pre-Spring Break COVID-19 Testing for SCSU Students and Staff

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University will be holding COVID-19 saliva testing events for students and employees March 3 and March 15.



SCSU recommends getting tested for COVID-19 before and after traveling during spring break.

Reserve your testing time now and help Protect the Pack and each other and take part in the testing available on campus.



Volunteers who help at least six hours between the two of the March testing events will be added to the Stearns County 1a vaccine priority list.

March 3rd Testing:

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 3rd, Atwood Ballroom

Register to save time: Huskies Connect March 3 COVID-19 Testing Event

Scheduling is strongly encouraged, but some walk-ins are welcome.

March 15th Testing:

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, March 15th, Atwood Ballroom

Register to save time: Huskies Connect March 15 COVID-19 Testing Event

Scheduling is strongly encouraged, but some walk-ins are welcome.



Volunteer Opportunity:

Students and employees are invited to volunteer. They need your help! All who volunteer at least six hours between the two testing events will be added to the Stearns County 1a vaccine priority list as COVID-19 testers.