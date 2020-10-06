Prescribed Fires Planned near Highway 10 in St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Drivers along Highway 10 near the Travel Information Center in St. Cloud may see smoke, as a roadside prescribed fire will be conducted.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says traffic should not be affected and all roads will remain open.

Prescribed fires are controlled by trained MnDOT crews that help prevent weed infestations, control erosion, protect water quality and keep roadways safe.

Crews will also work along:

Lake Wobegon Trail near Interstate 94 between West Union and Osakis

Highway 55 near Belgrade, Stearns County

MnDOT says these prescribed fires with go through mid-October.