President and CEO of SCFCU is Added to the Most Successful Business Leaders To Watch List

Delaney Lund / Reporter

SARTELL, Minn.– Jed Meyer, the CEO and President of St. Cloud Financial Credit Union made the Enterprise World’s Most Successful Business Leaders to Watch list.

The Enterprise World is a business media platform and recognized Meyer and SCFCU through an editorial and research process.

Meyer was named to the list for his leadership at SCFCU. He focuses on financial stability, innovation, trust, and meaningful community impact.

Meyer has been acting President and CEO since 2014. Since then, he has been working to grow the company while sticking to its mission-driven goals.

His efforts have led the institution to become an industry leader in digital transformation and community impact.

When accepting being named to this list, Meyer says, “Thank you to Enterprise World for this honor and recognizing the stability, innovation, trust, and meaningful impact we make at SCFCU.”

To read Meyer’s story in the Enterprise World’s May 2025 magazine, visit their website.