Princeton Bar Facing Liquor Suspension for Violating Governor’s Order

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Two Minnesota bars have been suspended of their liquor licenses for violating Governor Walz’s COVID-19 Executive Order on Wednesday.

Neighbors on the Rum, located in Princeton is one of the bars that will face a 60-day suspension of their liquor licenses for selling alcohol for on-premises consumption, pending a hearing before an administrative law judge.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division (DPS-AGED) says they have documented evidence that this bar opened for on-premises consumption of food and alcoholic beverages, including police incident reports and media reports that showed large crowds at the bar.

Further violations will result in the bar being revoked of their licenses for five years.

Governor Walz’s Executive Order is scheduled to end Friday at 11:59 p.m.