Princeton Man Killed in Crash on Highway 95 Tuesday Morning

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a 79-year-old Princeton man died Tuesday morning just north of the small town of Duelm.

Lowell Russell Yahnke was driving his pick-up truck eastbound on Highway 95 near 105th Avenue just after 11 a.m. when he crossed the center line and went into the ditch, hitting a tree.

The State Patrol says Yahnke died at the scene of the crash and the road conditions were wet at the time of the accident. They also report he was not wearing a seat belt.