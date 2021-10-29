Oct 29, 2021
Professional of The Year Award Goes To St. Cloud Transit Chief Operating Officer
By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director
The Minnesota Public Transit Association recognized St. Cloud Transit’s Chief Operating Officer Dave Green for this year’s Professional of the Year award.
St. Cloud Metro media says Dave Green has worked with the St. Cloud Metro bus since 2016 when he started out as the Fixed Route Operations Manager.
Green won the award for his implementation of a safety incentive system seen metro accidents fall by 50% since 2017.