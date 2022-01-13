Public Hearing On Changes To Stearns County Park Commission

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Board of Commissioners will host a public hearing on proposed changes to the Stearns County Park Commission.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 1 at 9 a.m. in the Stearns County Administration Center. There will also be a live broadcast of the meeting on the county website.

The proposed changes will add another member to the park commission which will be appointed by the Board of Commissioners. It will also better define and update the duties of the park commission.

You can find the full proposal here.