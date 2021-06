By: Nyah Adams / News Director

St. Cloud area democratic Senator Aric Putnam has announced an in-person town hall meeting on Thursday, June 24th.

The meeting is being held from 7-8 p.m. at Jules Bistro in downtown St. Cloud.

Putnam will be discussing general topics of his first term in the 2021 legislature. Anyone who would like to join is invited to attend the town hall.

Putnam taught for more than 25 years and is a community volunteer.