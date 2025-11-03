Quail Flies Into Monday Night Live on November 3

The landmark 35th season of Monday Night Live continues on November 3 with an appearance by Quail.

This is episode of Monday Night Live airs as part of our annual Minnesota Music Monday, the fall date when we play nothing but artists with Minnesota roots all day long. Quail is the perfect homespun choice to help us celebrate. They’re an indie rock act based in Minneapolis who play cool, heartfelt songs.

Quail’s most recent EP, Air Conditioned Television, was released in July.

Monday Night Live with Quail airs Monday at 9:00 PM (CST). Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.

