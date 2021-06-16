‘Reading Colors Your World’ with St. Cloud Library

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Great River Regional Library is kicking off their summer reading program by letting reading color your world.

This year’s theme, Reading Colors Your World, lets kids explore humanity, nature, and culture while working towards earning fun prizes.

Registration started in early June and remains open through August 7th. Download the Beanstack app or visit the the Great River Regional Libraries website to register.

The program is open to all ages 0-18 at all library locations in the system.