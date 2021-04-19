American Red Cross Asking for Blood Donors in May

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The American Red Cross wants to remind residents that the need for blood remains and healthy individuals are encouraged to make a blood donation appointment.

If you have received a COVID-19 vaccine, you can donate blood as long as you are symptom-free, feeling well and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name.

The American Red Cross says donors with type O blood are needed in May to help ensure blood products are available for patients now and into summer.

Here are the upcoming available blood donations in Stearns County:

Avon: May 13th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Community Church, 204 Avon Ave. North

Melrose: May 5th from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at American Legion, 265 E. County Road 173

Sauk Centre: May 7th from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at River of Life Church, 705 12th Street South

You need to schedule an appointment prior to arriving. Appointments can be made with the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by visiting here.