Red Flag Warning Issued In Parts of Central MN

Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in parts of northwest and west central Minnesota from noon today through 8 p.m. tonight due to extreme fire risk conditions.

Affected counties include Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Grant, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau, Wadena and Wilkin.

A Red Flag Warning means that fires can spread easily and progress out of control under the current weather conditions, including gusty winds and low humidity.

DNR Wild Prevention Specialist Karen Harrison said Residents should not burn in those counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and should check any recent burning they may have done to ensure the fire is completely out. The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits during the Red Flag Warning, and campfires are discouraged.