Registered Nursing ranks SCSU number 1 nursing school in Minnesota

By Maryam Chelbi / News Reporter

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University was ranked the number one nursing school in Minnesota by Registered Nursing.

The university earned the top spot out of 40 nursing programs evaluated across Minnesota.

The ranking is based on the past three years of exam pass rates, where SCSU students achieved nearly a 96 percent success rate.

SCSU’s nursing program, “emphasizes holistic care, critical thinking and culturally sensitive nursing practices,” University Communications wrote in a media release on Thursday, Sept. 18.

Students at SCSU have access to state-of-the-art simulation labs and strong local healthcare partnerships.