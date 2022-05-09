Registration is Now Open For SCSU’s E-sports Camp

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

St. Cloud State University says registration for their E-sports Immersion camps for high school students interested in gaming and learning how to run an E-sports broadcast are now open.

The camps are June 13-14 and 15-16 on campus. Only 30 spots are open for each camp so it is encouraged that you register early.

Organizers say by the end of the camp students will be introduced to new career paths and learn valuable skills from current industry professionals and guest speakers including leadership and communications, Twitch livestreaming/broadcasting, video production, editing and shoutcasting.

To register for the E-sports camp visit the St. Cloud State University website.