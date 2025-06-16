Jun 16, 2025
Relive Granite City Radio Theatre Season 13
Although the 13th season on KVSC’s Granite City Radio Theatre has come and gone, you can still relive all the great music, gripping radio drama, and splendid comedy.
Check out all of season 13 episodes below.
Season 13, Episode 1 (originally aired live on KVSC on October 23, 2024
Featuring special musical guest Dylan Hicks
Season 13, Episode 2 (originally aired live on KVSC on December 11, 2024)
Featuring special musical guest Emily Haavik
Season 13, Episode 3 (originally aired live on KVSC on March 12, 2025)
Featuring special musical guest Charlie Roth
Season 13, Episode 4 (originally aired live on KVSC on May 14, 2025)
Featuring special musical guest Dessa