Rep. Kresha introduces bill to improve Little Falls Airport

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. — Lindberg Field in Little Falls could be getting some major upgrades.

On Thursday, Representative Ron Kresha introduced an infrastructure bill to invest $500,000 into the Little Falls/Morrison County Airport named after renowned aviator Charles Lindbergh.

The project includes improving infrastructure and hangers to accommodate the air traffic from across the state that uses the airfield every day.

The proposed improvements come as the airport looks ahead to the 100th anniversary of Lindbergh’s historic 1927 transatlantic flight and the centennial celebration to coincide.