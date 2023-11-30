Rep. Wolgamott welcomes Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner to St. Cloud, advocates for investment in Herb Brooks National Hockey Center

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — State Rep. Dan Wolgamott welcomed Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Erin Campbell to St. Cloud on Wednesday to advocate for a $12 million investment in the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at St. Cloud State University.

The investment would help cover the upgrades in the National Hockey Center’s outdated features, like replacing its refrigeration system for a cleaner, greener one.

Other updates include the replacement of dasher boards and shielding to improve player safety as well as a reconfiguration of the practice rink to NHL size.

The Herb Brooks National Hockey Center has served the community for over 30 years, not only hosting the St. Cloud State University Huskies ice hockey teams but the Saint John’s University Johnnies ice hockey team.