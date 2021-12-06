Representatives Fischbach and Emmer Want to Honor Fallen Minnesota Guardsman

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

Representatives Michelle Fischbach and Tom Emmer plan to honor fallen Minnesota National Guardsmen, Charles P. Nord, James A. Rogers Jr and Kort M. Plantenberg.

The two Minnesota representatives plan on proposing a bill to rename the local post offices after the three fallen guardsmen.

The three men died two years ago when their UH-60 Blackhawk experienced an engine failure. The helicopter left the St. Cloud Airport and crashed a short time later at the edge of a farm field near the small town of Marty.