Resident at The Highlands apartment building crashes car through front lobby

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department says no one was hurt when a driver crashed his car into an apartment building in St. Cloud.

Police say around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 10, 20-year-old Adbikafi Ismail Mohamoud drove his car through the front door and front lobby of The Highlands apartment building before becoming lodged in the wall between two elevator shafts.

The crash triggered the fire alarm to go off due to sprinkler system damage.

Officers says Mohamoud lives in the apartment building.

He was cited for Failing to Drive with Due Care and Driving Without a Valid License.