Stearns County Looking for Residents to Fill Committee Positions

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Stearns County residents have the opportunity to get involved and serve on the County board, committee or task force.

Stearns County is recruiting for appointments to be filled in January of 2021 and openings exist on the following committees:

Great River Regional Library Board: District 5

Stearns Count HRA: District 3

Dairy Advisory Committee: 1 Producer

Extension Committee: At-Large

Human Services Advisory Committee: Districts 2, 3 & 5 Citizen Reps.; Districts 3 and 5 Services Reps.; and 1 Educations/Schools Rep.

Residents can see the full openings, requirements and apply online for a committee position here and the application deadline is December 1st.