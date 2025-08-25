Richfield man sentenced to over six years in prison for second-degree manslaughter

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

BENTON COUNTY, Minn. — A Richfield man has been sentenced for second-degree manslaughter relating to the March 2, 2024, overdose death of a 16-year-old boy.

According to a media release from the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, on Friday, August 22, 2025, a Benton County court sentenced 34-year-old Fox Bellanger of Richfield to 75 months in prison following a guilty plea deal.

Prosecutors say in March 2024, the victim used money from 48-year-old Anthony Costello to purchase drugs from 40-year-old Crystal Swenson.

Bellanger aided Swenson in facilitating the sale, according to the release.

After the victim purchased the drugs, he consumed them with Costello and overdosed shortly after. An autopsy found that fentanyl was the cause of his death.

Costello and Swenson were also sentenced to second-degree manslaughter following plea deals.

Costello received four years in prison, while Swenson was sentenced to just under three-and-a-half years, according to the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office.

“Crimes like these are absolutely heartbreaking. I’m praying for the young man that lost his life, as well as for his friends, family, and loved ones,” said Attorney General Keith Ellison in the release.

Bellanger is currently being held at Minnesota Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.