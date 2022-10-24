Richmond Man Recovering After Cutting Leg With Chainsaw in Farming Township

By Nyah Adams / News Director

A Richmond man is recovering from injuries after cutting himself with a chainsaw late last week.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 71-year-old Larry Gorecki accidentally cut his leg with the chainsaw and then briefly lost consciousness.

Officials say his wife, Patricia Gorecki, was with him and told authorities she would get him of of the woods to the roadway so medics could take him to the hospital.

First responder’s met the Gorecki’s on Mapleview Road in Farming Township and provided medical attention until they arrived at the St. Cloud Hospital.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Albany Fire and Rescue, Albany Police Department, Mayo Ambulance, and Life Link Helicopter all helped assist with the incident.