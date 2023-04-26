Road Closure on Lincoln Avenue Extended

Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

The Road closure on the intersection of 4th Street SE and Lincoln Avenue SE in St. Cloud has been extended.

On Monday, April 17th, the intersection of 4th Street SE and Lincoln Avenue SE was closed due to utility construction at this intersection.

The closure was expected to last until Friday, April 21st, but the City of St. Cloud has extended the road closure until Wednesday, April 26th. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.