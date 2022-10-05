Road Paving to Take Place Wednesday Through End of Month

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

Blocked off Area

Stearns County will be paving in the area of County Road 1, County Road 2, and County Road 17 just west of the Rice bridge starting Wednesday, October 5th.

Officials say the area of the project will be blocked off from the public to give the contractors a safe place to work and hopefully get the project done sooner. A detour has been put in place to counteract this.

There is remaining work to be completed after such as, shouldering, seeding, striping, and signage. The planned completion date for this project is October 31, 2022.

The dates and time frames depend on the weather.