Road Rage Assault in Waite Park

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Waite Park officers were called to an assault in progress at the intersection of 3rd Street North and 11th Avenue North Thursday.

The victim was traveling South on 10th Ave N when he noticed a Ford Taurus approaching from behind at a high rate of speed.

The victim tried to let the suspect pass by switching lanes. After switching lanes again the driver in the Ford Taurus hit the victim in his Chevy Cavalier from the front and the back. When the back of the Cavalier was hit, the car spun around and then stopped.

After both cars were stopped, authorities say 55-year-old Gerald Salzer of St. Cloud got out and punched the victim’s driver’s side window causing it to shatter. He then punched the driver in the face.

Both drivers were treated at the scene and were not taken to the hospital.

Salzer was arrested and booked into Stearns County Jail for felony 2nd degree assault, misdemeanor reckless driving and gross misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

Waite Park Police was assisted by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department.