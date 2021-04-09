Road Repairs for County Road 75 in Waite Park and St. Cloud Begins Monday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Drivers in St. Cloud and Waite Park should be ready for delays when heading towards Division Street as resurfacing and concrete pavement repairs will cause closures throughout the summer.

The Stearns County Highway Department says County Road 75 (Division Street) between 15th Avenue North in Waite Park and Park Avenue South in St. Cloud will begin repairs on Monday.

Drivers should expect a lane closure and traffic shift in both directions at the railroad overpass between 10th and 6th Avenues.

If you are headed in this area, you are urged to find alternative routes, expect delays and use caution while driving through the work zone area.