Road Work on Major Connecting Roads May Affect Your Route in St. Cloud

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The city of St. Cloud is continuing its summer road resurfacing and other street work and two larger projects may affect your commute.

The Engineer’s office has installed a temporary all-way stop at 33rd Street South and Southway Drive. This new, but temporary, all-way stop will be in place for about six weeks due to reconstruction of the CentraCare South Point parking lot. You should watch for pedestrians at the intersection as CentraCare employees will be crossing 33rd Street South to go to and from their vehicles.

Also to note, starting on Monday, 25th Avenue North from 1st to 8th Street North will be closed due to road resurfacing work in the area.

That closure is expected to last until early September 2022, weather permitting.