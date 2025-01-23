Jan 23, 2025
Roads closing due to parade on Saturday, January 25
By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The City of St. Cloud asks citizen’s to be advised about some upcoming road closures.
Due to a parade in the area, multiple streets will be closed from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday January 25, 2025.
The following streets will be closed:
- West St. Germain Street from 9th Ave to 5th Ave
- 9th Ave N from 1st St N to W St. Germain St
- 4th Ave S and 5th Ave S from 1st St S to W St. Germain St
- 5th Ave N and 6th Ave N from 1st St N to W St. Germain St