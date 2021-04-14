Rockville Man Dies at Party in Cold Spring

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A Rockville man is dead after an altercation caused him to become unresponsive at a birthday party in Cold Spring last Saturday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Cold Spring Police Department responded to a call just after 11:30 p.m. at the Rock N River Event Center. Callers reported that a man at the party was unconscious and not breathing. While deputies where en route, additional information stated the man had resumed breathing.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they located the man who was identified as 26-year-old Saul Cano of Rockville. He was unresponsive and not breathing.

Officers from the Cold Spring Fire and Rescue Squad began live saving measures and a Mayo Ambulance later arrived and provided further medical care.

The Sheriff’s Office says the life saving measures performed by deputies were unsuccessful.

Authorities learned from their investigation that there was an altercation between Cano and another man that saw Cano fall to the floor and walked out to another area of the event center where he became unresponsive 20-40 minutes later.

The other man in the altercation was arrested and held at the Stearns County Jail.