Rollover Accident In Cold Spring Sunday

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Stearns County Sherrif’s office reported a single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.

Twenty-five-year-old Kimberly Fennema, from Cold Spring, was traveling South on County Road 8 north of Hubert lane when the accident happened.

The deputy’s report says Fennema did not to keep her eyes on the road when she quickly turned around to check on a child in the backseat and then overcorrected and went off the roadway.

The vehicle went into the ditch sideways and rolled one time before landing on its wheels.

She and the child did not have any apparent injuries from the crash.