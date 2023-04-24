Rollover on Highway 25 Ramp Leaves Man in Critical Condition

By Alexander Fern / News Director

A rollover on the eastbound I-94 ramp to Highway 25 in Stearns County has left a Crookston Man in critical condition.

Authorities say that a Toyota Camry being driven by 47-year-old Steven Doak of Crookston was travelling east on I-94 when it left the road while taking the exit to Highway 25 and rolled.

Doak was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center where it was revealed that the Crookston native had alcohol in his system.