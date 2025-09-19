Rosie Daze Band Plays Monday Night Live on September 22

The momentous 35th season of Monday Night Live continues this week with Rosie Daze Band. They will play KVSC’s long-running live music showcase on Monday, September 22.

Rosie Daze Band will tell you that their music is “singin’ sweet harmonies from-the-front-porch kind of fresh.” The Minneapolis-based band brings together bluegrass and other old-time genres for a homespun sound that’s all their own.

Monday Night Live with Rosie Daze Band airs Monday at 9:00 PM (CDT). Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.

