Nyah Adams / News Director

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says a Royalton man trimming trees accidentally touched a power line, electrocuting himself.

Police say, on August 17th around 12:30 p.m., 33-year-old Noah Joshua Ness of Royalton, was trimming trees using a Silky Saw with an extension to trim branches in Big Lake Township.

Ness was taken to the University of Minnesota Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.