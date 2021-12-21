Santa is Touring Sartell Wednesday in a New Fire Truck

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

There’s a chance to glance Santa before he heads around the world to deliver presents to children and adults who’ve behaved well in the last year.

Nikki Sweeter with the city of Sartell is sharing the news that Santa will be touring Sartell on a brand new fire truck Wednesday. She says you can expect to see some of Santa’s little helpers too.

The tour begins at 5:30 p.m. a the Public Safety Facility and he has a special route to follow. Sweeter says sometimes he likes to go off the beaten path, so the route timing may vary a bit.

There’s more details on Sartell’s Facebook page for updates. The greater community is encouraged to come and wave and make Santa feel welcome in central Minnesota.

We have a map of Santa’s Sartell route posted on the news page of KVSC.org.