Nyah Adams / News Director

The City of Sartell has received a City of Excellence Award for their innovative road pre-treatment program that reduced road salt usage by 25-50%.

The pre-treatment involves creating a 78% water and 22% salt brine and applying it to roads prior to snowfall, which melts snow quickly.

The City of Sartell Public Works department reports they began the program on main roads in 2015 and since then the city has saved $151,730 over six years.

City Administrator Anna Gruber says they can safely say it has been a huge success for both the environment and the bottom line. She added that road salt is already $40,000 under budget in 2021.

Sartell will receive a plaque, a $1,000 check, and recognition in league publications and promotional activities throughout the year for their work.