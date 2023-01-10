Sartell Police Chief Jim Hughes to Retire Late March

By Nyah Adams / News Director

Sartell Police Chief Jim Hughes is retiring after 32 years of service to the Sartell community.

City of Sartell

The announcement made earlier this month at a meeting with the Sartell City Council set his last day, which will be March 31st.

Before starting with the Sartell PD, Chief Hughes was a patrol officer in Kasson, Minneosta and an interim Chief for the City of Claremont. After starting with the Sartell PD in 1991, he has held positions ranging from field training officer to chief.

Chief Hughes says his favorite part about Sartell PD is that “we commit to our community through outreach programs and interactions we have with people on a daily basis.” He also says “I wish people knew of all the ‘extras’ officers do like shoveling walkways, getting a front door donated for someone in need along with other unseen work. It is something I am really proud of.”

The Sartell PD says they will discuss steps in the coming weeks to decide on a new chief officer.