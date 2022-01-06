Jan 6, 2022
Sartell-Stephen, St. Cloud Schools Closed Friday Due to Sub Zero Weather
By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter
Sartell-St. Stephen Schools will be closed on Friday, January 7 due to the cold weather and the forecasted wind chill warning. T
Communications specialist Sarah Kleppe shared in an email that:
- No meals provided
- Before-school activities cancelled
- After-school activities cancelled
- Community Education classes cancelled
- KIDSTART/KIDSTOP: Registered ISD 748 KIDSTART/KIDSTOP students can attend at Oak Ridge Early Learning Center; this is the only open site for our District.
School District 742 Superintendent Willie Jett sent out a message about 6 p.m. stating that Friday would be a flex learning day for St. Cloud schools, and students should not report to in-person to schools.