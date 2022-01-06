Jan 6, 2022

Sartell-Stephen, St. Cloud Schools Closed Friday Due to Sub Zero Weather

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Sartell-St. Stephen Schools will be closed on Friday, January 7 due to the cold weather and the forecasted wind chill warning. T

Communications specialist Sarah Kleppe shared in an email that:

  • No meals provided
  • Before-school activities cancelled
  • After-school activities cancelled
  • Community Education classes cancelled
  • KIDSTART/KIDSTOP: Registered ISD 748 KIDSTART/KIDSTOP students can attend at Oak Ridge Early Learning Center; this is the only open site for our District.

School District 742 Superintendent Willie Jett sent out a message about 6 p.m. stating that Friday would be a flex learning day for St. Cloud schools, and students should not report to in-person to schools.

