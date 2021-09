By Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The city of Sartell has appointed Tony Krueger as their new Parks Supervisor.

Sartell’s Parks Department is brand new and is excited to welcome Krueger as their first supervisor.

Krueger came to the Sartell Public Works Department after managing the grounds and facilities at University of Minnesota Morris.

Krueger says he is very excited to take over the parks department on October 3rd.