Sasparella Trauffea Is Dancing Radio Show, Sat. April 17

We’re elated to present the locally written and produced radio show Sasparella Trauffea is Dancing with GREAT Theatre.

The show is written by Meg Mechelke of Sartell, the winner of KVSC’s writing contest! Sasparella Trauffea is dancing…and she won’t stop! In this loose adaptation of the somewhat historical events of the Dancing Plague of 1518, the residents of a small town must deal with the consequences of a runaway father, an ostentatious mayor, and, of course, the brazen dancing of the Trauffea girl.

Add to the mix a lovesick confectioner and a hasty engagement, and you’ve got the recipe for a rollicking adventure of a radio show that the whole family will love!

Cast members of Sasparella

KVSC will broadcast and audio stream the production on Saturday, April 17th at 7 p.m., with an encore presentation on Wednesday, April 21st at 7 p.m.

Local playwright Meg Mechelke is a second year student at the University of Iowa. Far from her hometown of Sartell, MN, she is studying English and theatre and is heavily involved in the campus’s theatre and publication scenes. Her work has appeared both on stage and in print at the university and beyond, and she is excited to be going back to her “GREAT” roots with this project.

This project is funded in part by a grant from the Minnesota Arts and Culture Legacy Amendment.