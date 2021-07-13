Sauk Rapids Car Accident Leaves One With Life-Threatening Injuries

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

A two vehicle crash in Sauk Rapids involving an RV on Highway 15 and County Road 29 occurred yesterday leaving one injured.

The driver of the RV, 42-year-old Mark Meredith, of South Haven ran a red light at County Road 29 and struck a chevy impala being driven by 35-year-old Adam Pederson, of Sartell.

The driver, adult passenger and seven children in the RV were uninjured.

The driver of the impala was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.