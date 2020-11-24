Sauk Rapids City Facilities Closing Public Access

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The City of Sauk Rapids will be closing its public access to City facilities starting next Monday at 8 a.m.

This closure also includes the Public Works Facility and the Sauk Rapids Government Center until further notice.

Essential public safety services and public works employees will continue to serve the public throughout the closure.

The City of Sauk Rapids says their goal is to react to the COVID-19 events with responsibility but not panic. Additional updates will be posted on the City website and Facebook page.