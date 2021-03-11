Sauk Rapids in Search of Citizen of the Year

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The city of Sauk Rapids is taking nominations for its 2021 Citizen of the Year.

Any citizen living in the Sauk Rapids area and has provided outstanding service to the community is eligible to be nominated. Nominees may be active in faith-based or civic organizations, boards or commissions, community groups or business activities. Adults of any age will be considered for past and present work.

Brochures forms can be picked up at the Sauk Rapids Government Center or online. Nominations can be 2-3 sentences or up to one page and then returned to the Government Center by April 5th. Nominations can also be dropped off or mailed to 250 Summit Avenue North, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, 56379. They also can be emailed to rolson@ci.sauk-rapids.mn.us

The Citizen of the Year award will be presented on April 26th during the city council meeting.

For more information, call Ross Olson at 320-258-5302 or go to the City of Sauk Rapids website at www.ci.sauk-rapids.mn.us.