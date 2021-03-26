Sauk Rapids Man Dies in Fatal Crash in Stearns County

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

One man was killed after his vehicle left the road near Freeport on Wednesday night.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call just after 11:30 p.m. where the caller reported his daughter had been driving home when she noticed lights in a field. The caller said he went to check on the vehicle and reported that there was an unresponsive man inside.

Deputies arrived at the scene on County Road 11 near Woodview Road in Millwood Township. They located the vehicle on its roof and the driver was extricated and received life-saving efforts.

Deputies believe the vehicle took a sharp curve when it left the road, hit a field approach and became airborne.

The driver was identified as 91-year-old Donald Pfipsen of Sauk Rapids. Pflipsen was taken to Melrose Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.