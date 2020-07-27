Sauk Rapids Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash Friday in St. Augusta

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A motorcycle crash in St. Augusta took the life of a Sauk Rapids man on Friday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call just after 3:30 p.m. when a 16-year-old female from Foley was heading south on County Road 7 and made a left-hand turn to go onto County Road 44.

The teenager turned in front of 59-year-old Michael Brannan of Sauk Rapids, who was on his motorcycle and heading north on County Road 7.

Brannan applied his brakes but was unable to stop in time and authorities pronounced Brannan dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.