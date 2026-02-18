Sauk Rapids-Rice Student Wins Regional Spelling Bee

By Joey Hudson / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn – An eighth grader from Sauk Rapids-Rice is headed to the national stage after winning the 2026 Central Minnesota Regional Spelling Bee.

Harrison Nguyen claimed the title Thursday at Ritsche Auditorium on the campus of St. Cloud State University. The event, hosted by Resource Training and Solutions, featured 40 students from across central Minnesota and lasted 12 rounds.

Nguyen secured the championship with a correct word in the ninth round and will now represent the region at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., this May.

Marien Asia, an eighth grader from Sartell-St. Stephen, finished second. Miley Hopwood, a seventh grader from Kaleidoscope, placed third.

Organizers say the regional bee highlights top spellers from across Service Cooperative Region 7 and showcases strong academic preparation throughout central Minnesota schools.