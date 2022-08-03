Say Howdy to Your Sound Alternative at Summertime By George

We’ve got a lot of fun station swag to share with you, and you can learn how to get involved with Your Sound Alternative at Summertime By George on Wednesday, August 10. The musical acts performing include Sartell’s Guytano and Michael Shynes from the Little Falls area. Terrific independent music talent to enjoy together from 5 – 9 p.m.

Come find KVSC at Summertime By George on Wednesday, August 10th. We’ll be set up with our EZ Up tent by the splash pad (which we presume will be turned off :).